Foyleside Security win double prize at awards

The Security Team at Foyleside Shopping Centre are celebrating after winning two top awards at this year’s British Security Industry Association Awards.

The team scooped the top prize of “Best Team” and security guard Paula Casey was recognised for her work with the accolade “Service to a Customer”.

The Best Team award is presented to the team who demonstrates excellence in customer service and effectively working together. The Service to a Customer prize is awarded to a team member who provides high quality customer care, gives an outstanding service to the customer who has received other achievements. Paula has previously been awarded with an “Excellence in Action” Awards for her input during the Customer Service Excellence Shopper Report in 2017.

Foyleside Shopping Centre was ranked number 1 in a survey of 26 shopping centres in the Lambert Smith Hampton portfolio for customer service.

The high calibre of entrants applied from across the UK and Foyleside Shopping Centre beat off stiff competition from numerous private security companies in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager at Foyleside Shopping Centre said: “We pride ourselves on the high quality and professionalism of our security team who are dedicated, friendly, hard-working and well-respected.”