Forging cross-border bonds through culture

The new PEACE IV funded cross-border CultureFuse programme was launched on Wednesday 13th December at the Guildhall.

An innovative cross-cultural project, CultureFuse will bring together and celebrate the distinct and diverse cultural expressions found in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area and the wider cross-border region.

Promoting cultural diversity, inclusion and peace through an extensive programme of activities, the project will work to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions while encouraging positive cultural expression, ultimately creating genuine and lasting cross-cultural, cross-border relationships which will empower individuals and communities.

An inventive and animated two-year programme of activities and events is currently being designed which will promote cross-traditional engagement through music, drama, art, dance, language and heritage. Key programme areas will include supporting the Walled City Tattoo through a Fringe Festival, showcasing Ulster Scots music and dance and providing opportunities for the development of cross cultural performances and artistic collaboration with the local Irish traditional music sector. Women in Culture will explore and celebrate women’s contribution to cultural expression, and a range of Irish language initiatives will offer opportunities to learn more about the language and its shared heritage.

An extensive programme for young people and dialogue sessions for community leaders will also form part of the project.

By sharing cultural experiences and creating shared spaces, CultureFuse will make a positive and lasting contribution towards creating a vibrant and diverse society.

To find out more information about the project or to get involved contact Cultural Liaison officers, Laverne O’Donnell on 02871264132 E: laverne@culturlann-doire.ie or Kyle Thompson on 02871265869.

E: kyle@newgatearts.com