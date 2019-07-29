Five new neighbourhood watch schemes launched in Dungiven

Five new neighbourhood watch schemes have recently been launched in Dungiven.

The launch was attended by members of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership, PSNI and 12 new local scheme co-ordinators.

Neighbourhood Watch, a partnership between local communities, PSNI and PCSPs, aims to help people protect themselves and their property and reduce the fear of crime.

Anthony McPeake, Vice Chairperson of the Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP, said: “I am delighted to see the enthusiasm and very proactive commitment of our 12 new neighbourhood coordinators in a bid to help reduce fears and deal with local concerns relating to the security and safety of the residents within the neighbourhood watch network”.

The new schemes will cover the Ardnasmoll, Finvola Park, Ranny Glass, Glenroe Park and Curragh Road areas and will complement the existing scheme at Glenhaven on the outskirts of the town.

In the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, there are currently 55 schemes and 81 co-ordinators covering approximately 5,117 households.

They create effective communication between residents and police, with local co-ordinators acting as a primary point of contact.

Neighbourhood watch is simply about being a good neighbour and looking out for one another.

A representative is selected from the community to be the co-ordinator and they will liaise with relevant agencies on the community’s behalf and share relevant information and advice with their scheme householders.

If you wish to find out more information about setting up a scheme in your neighbourhood please contact the PCSP staff by emailing pcsp@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk