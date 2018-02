Firefighters are tackling a fire at a large oil storage tank at the Du Pont plant in Maydown.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service has confirmed that five appliances, two high volume pumping appliances, two specialist appliances and a Command Support Unit are at the scene.

JOB LOSSES?. . . .The gates being closed at Maydown Precision Engineering on Wednesday afternoon as media arrived after the rumour of job losses at the Waterside plant. DER3215MC023

They received the call to attend at 10.03am on Tuesday morning and the incident is ongoing.