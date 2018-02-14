Firefighters called to Coleraine blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Coleraine on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman said: “NIFRS received a call to a fire in a detached property in Coleraine at 23:44 on Tuesday evening.

“Firefighters from Coleraine and Portrush entered the property using breathing apparatus and extinguished a fire in the kitchen with a hose reel jet.

“One female occupant in her 60s was rescued by firefighters using a short extension ladder from a first floor window.

“The female and another male occupant were treated on scene with oxygen therapy.

“Two PSNI officers were also treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

“Thankfully on this occasion the swift response from firefighters has prevented any serious injury or loss of life.”