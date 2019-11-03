Fire which engulfed house and car in Co Londonderry still under investigation

The cause of a fire which destroyed a vehicle and extensively damaged a house and garage in Kilrea remains under investigation.

The blaze which happened on Friday afternoon at Manor Court has been described by a local MLA as a “devastating sight”.

SDLP East Derry MLA John Dallat said the community was in shock: “This fire at Manor Court is just a devastating sight.

“Local people are shocked after the house caught fire and spread to a car parked in the driveway.

“Thankfully the lady inside was able to make it out and no one was seriously injured.

“My thanks go to the firefighters who were able to bring the blaze under control.”

Detectives investigating the fire have appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “We received a report at approximately 12:50pm of a blaze at an address in Manor Court where a house and a garage were alight.

“Thankfully, a woman who was inside the house escaped injury after neighbours raised the alarm.

“She was then helped to safety by a neighbour.

“Police attended with NIFRS who extinguished the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the house and garage. A vehicle parked at the front of the property was completely destroyed.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of the fire and I would appeal to anyone with information which may assist our investigation to get in touch with detectives in Coleraine by calling 101 and quoting reference 1133 of 01/11/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.