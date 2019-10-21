FINAL CALL FOR DERRY PRAMERICA AWARDS ENTRIES

The race is on for secondary school students to apply for this year�"s Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards - One of Ireland�"s largest youth recognition programmes, the initiative aims to shine a light on the commitment and dedication of young people�"s volunteering efforts across Ireland. Pictured at the launch are Naomi Hegarty, Executive Sponsor, Spirit Student Ambassador David Giles and Nikki Bradley. Photo- Clive Wasson.
The deadline for students in Londonderry and across Ireland to apply for the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards is October 24.

Applicants could win €1,000 for their chosen charity and a once in a lifetime trip to Washington DC.

The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards shine a light on the commitment and dedication of young people’s volunteering efforts across Ireland. The awards celebrate youth volunteers who are passionate about a range of topics including homelessness, mental health, disabled rights, animal cruelty, caring for the young and elderly, plus many more. Students must register and apply via the online system by October 24. All students who submit an application will receive a Certificate of Merit.