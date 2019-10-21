FINAL CALL FOR DERRY PRAMERICA AWARDS ENTRIES

The deadline for students in Londonderry and across Ireland to apply for the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards is October 24.

Applicants could win €1,000 for their chosen charity and a once in a lifetime trip to Washington DC.

The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards shine a light on the commitment and dedication of young people’s volunteering efforts across Ireland. The awards celebrate youth volunteers who are passionate about a range of topics including homelessness, mental health, disabled rights, animal cruelty, caring for the young and elderly, plus many more. Students must register and apply via the online system by October 24. All students who submit an application will receive a Certificate of Merit.