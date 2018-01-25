Film screenings commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre and Flowerfield Arts Centre will commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day with the screening of a critically acclaimed film this Friday.

‘Son of Saul’ is a powerful insight into the history and legacy of the Holocaust and reminds us of the many atrocities that occurred.

It is an Oscar and Golden Globe award winner, receiving the accolade of Best Foreign Language Film in 2016. Anchored by a riveting and intensely brave performance from newcomer Géza Röhrig, it’s a remarkable exploration of one of humanity’s darkest moments. Having been described as one of the boldest debut

features in the past couple of years, the public can view it on Friday, January 26 at 7.15pm in both centres.

Please note that ‘Son of Saul’ has been classified as Certificate 15 with English subtitles.

This year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is themed around the ‘power of words’, reminding us that words can make a difference - both for good and evil.

Tickets for ‘Son of Saul’ are priced at £3 and are available to buy from the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre Box Office by calling 028 7776 0650 or Flowerfield Arts Centre Box Office by calling 028 7083 1400.