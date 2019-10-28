Fifth DfE Assured Skills Academy launches

Pictured at Alchemy Technology Services' premises in Derry~Londonderry are (front centre) previous Academy graduates Colin Montgomery and Rachel Gallagher with (left) Sinead Hawkins of North West Regional College, Graeme Wilkinson of DfE and Anne O'Neill of Alchemy.

Alchemy Technology Services and North West Regional College in Derry~Londonderry have launched another Department for the Economy Assured Skills Academy. The five-week Academy, funded by the Department and delivered in conjunction with North West Regional College (NWRC), offers industry-relevant pre-employment training for 20 participants. Upon successful completion of the course participants are guaranteed a job interview with Alchemy Technology Services.

Applications are open until November 6 - visit http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/assured-skills.

