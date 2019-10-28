Fifth DfE Assured Skills Academy launches

Alchemy Technology Services and North West Regional College in Derry~Londonderry have launched another Department for the Economy Assured Skills Academy. The five-week Academy, funded by the Department and delivered in conjunction with North West Regional College (NWRC), offers industry-relevant pre-employment training for 20 participants. Upon successful completion of the course participants are guaranteed a job interview with Alchemy Technology Services.

Applications are open until November 6 - visit http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/assured-skills.

Pictured: previous Academy graduates Colin Montgomery and Rachel Gallagher with (l) Sinead Hawkins of NWRC, Graeme Wilkinson of DfE and Anne O’Neill of Alchemy.