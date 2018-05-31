Feeny teenagers are set to cook up a storm thanks to new programme

Some of Feeny’s younger residents will be perfecting their cooking skills over the next few

weeks, thanks to funding from the Housing Executive.

Young people aged from 12 to 18 years in the village will get practical experience of preparing and cooking food and will learn about healthy eating during the five week ‘CookIt’ course organised by Feeny Community Association.

The course is part of a programme of health and wellbeing activities taking place over the

summer funded by the Housing Executive’s Community Grants scheme.

The activities, including yoga and Zumba, will be open to Feeny residents of all ages.

Karen Kerlin of the Feeny Community Association siad: “We find that when our residents, especially those in the younger age groups, are engaged in hands-on activities like this, there is a decrease in anti-social behaviour. We want to encourage and inspire everyone in the community to develop their skills, ensuring a better quality of life for them and everyone who lives here.”