Limavady’s sewer plan needs urgent action, says Sugden

Claire Sugden

Ms Sugden recently questioned Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon about the plans and relevant budget for the long-awaited project.

“Limavady has been experiencing wastewater overflow for some years now, and the development of new homes and businesses has been stifled because of the lack of capacity in the network,” Ms Sugden said.

“NI Water on May 13 finalised a £2bn business plan for the period 2021 to 2027, so the £5m needed for this project is only a fraction of this, but one that would make a huge difference to the lives of Limavady residents.”

NI Water is expected to complete survey work this summer, after which modelling will be updated and a “statement of need” developed by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

“The need for this work to begin as soon as possible is clear to anyone in Limavady,” Ms Sugden said.