Enterprise Week Women in Business event held

Workshops were held last week as part of Derry and Strabane Enterprise Week focussing on Women in Business.

A number of sessions were held in the Old Fire Station on Hawkin Street with experts on hand to provide advice on a number of themes and issues.

Patricia Kelpie, Women in Enterprise, speaking at the event. Picture: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

There were presentations from a number of industry specialists including Shopify Expert Laura Gallagher, Evelyn Casey, Pet Lamb Design and Patricia Greene, Nolka.

Led by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Enterprise Week, which ran from March 4-9, is the North West’s biggest business event, with a wide array of advice and information on hand to inspire, motivate and support local companies in establishing or building a successful business.