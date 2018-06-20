Empowering women to dress for success

This month Foyleside Shopping Centre will host a unique collaborative fashion event in

partnership with Foyle Women’s Aid and Marks & Spencer.

Dress for Success was established by Foyle Women’s Aid, with a mission to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire advice and development tools to help them thrive in work and personal life.

Hosted by Cool FM’s Melissa Riddell, there will be fabulous fashion previews and exclusive giveaways from some of the centre’s top retailers including Debenhams, Next and Monsoon as well as live on-stage styling sessions.

The event isn’t just about fashion - women are also offered guidance to enhance their CVs and interview preparation.

The Dress for Success service is open to all women including school leavers, graduates or anyone who is attending interviews and would like support with presenting themselves for the workplace.

Marie Brown, Director of Foyle Women’s Aid said: “We believe that every woman, no matter where she comes from, has the potential to reach great heights and achieve economic independence. Dress for Success gives them the tools they need to get there. It’s not about where you’ve been, it about where you’re going.”

Dress for Success is taking place on Saturday, June 30 from 12pm – 3pm. Visit the website at https://foyle.dressforsuccess.org or email foyle@dressforsuccess.org