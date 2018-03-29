Embrace to headline the Stendhal Festival

English-Britpoppers, Embrace, and home grown heroes, The 4 of Us, and, And So I Watch You from Afar, have been announced among the first tranche of acts for this year’s Stendhal Festival.

An eclectic line-up at the multi-award winning music and arts festival which takes place on August 10 and 11, at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, will be enriched by the Country Irish star, Derek Ryan, the Red Dwarf actor, Craig Charles, who will be bringing his eponymous funk and soul club to the party, and the pioneering electronic producer and DJ, Tom Middleton, who will be appearing courtesy of Stendhal’s long-running partnership with the Londonderry based electronica festival, Celtronic.

Also on the bill are; The Logues, Joshua Burnside, Rosborough, Roe, Le Boom, The Irish Video Game Orchestra, Hunkpapa, The Eskies, Ursula Burns, Tony Villiers and the Villains, Mean Mary, The Swingtime Starlets, Waldorf & Cannon, The Ocelots, Electric Octopus, The Pox Men, Dream Awake, The Wood Burning Savages and Runabay.

More line-up announcements are due in the coming weeks but Stendhal Director Ross Parkhill says he is already thrilled at how the line-up is taking shape.

“It’s tough to keep trying to top our line-up each and every year but again I think we have accomplished it,” he said.

“Embrace have a great fan base and a catalogue of fantastic songs, And So I Watch You From Afar are one of the best live acts to ever come out of Northern Ireland and everyone else will combine to create an incredibly diverse programme which covers as may genres of music as possible.”

He added: “We are happy to not only be showcasing some household names but also continuing to support up and coming Northern Irish talent while introducing our audience to a lot of new musical experiences which we hope will stay with them long after the festival is over.

There are still more acts to be announced so this line-up is only going to get even better and that’s not to mention all the non-musical elements of the festival which we have in store for everyone this year. We can’t wait until the full scope of the programme is apparent to all.” Tickets for the event are available now on www.stendhalfestival.com