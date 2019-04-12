Prince’s Trust a new kind of learning

North West Regional College has released details of a 12-week programme being run in 2019, aimed at boosting the employability skills of young people.

A group of young people have just graduated from the most recent Prince’s Trust Training programme at Strand Road and Limavady Campus, a programme which helps young people not currently in work or education, to build on personal development, learn new skills and boost their confidence.

Many of these young people are now considering enrolling on a full time college course at NWRC or are making their first step into the world employment.

Sean Curran, Team Leader with the Prince’s Trust at NWRC said: “Our approach with this training course is very different to other college courses, for us it is about making it as interactive and engaging as possible, spending very little time in the classroom.

“Week one is all about team building with lots of fun activities and ice-breakers.

“Week two we go on a residential and this is a fantastic opportunity to try new things and challenge yourself. All costs are covered.

“Weeks 3-6 are all about planning, fundraising and carrying out a community project. Here the team get to truly make a difference within their local community eg: making over a communal space.

“Weeks 7-8 are work placement so a chance to try out a job that you may be interested in or something you enjoy. In our last team there was a number of the group who gained employment from their placement which is great news.

“Week 9 is a chance to build or update your CV, mock interviews and attending workshops with careers advisors from the college.

“Weeks 10-11 are Team Challenge which again is chosen by the group and they get to work closely with others in the community who may need a bit of extra help.

“Week 12 is the final presentation and celebration, which is something that we will constantly be working towards throughout the 12 weeks.”

The Prince’s Trust Team provide breakfast every day, as well as help to cover childcare and travel costs, EMA.

Each group contains an average of 10-12 people who are between 16-24 not in full time education, training or employment. Benefits aren’t affected by participating in the course.

Recruitment for the next programme, both in Londonderry and

Limavady campus has now begun.

For more information see our Facebook page Prince’s Trust Team Northwest NI, OR contact Sean Curran (Team Leader, Londonderry campus) on 07794215217 sean.curran@nwrc.ac.uk or Denis McLaughlin (Team Leader, Limavady campus) on 07527389281 denis.mclaughlin@nwrc.ac.uk