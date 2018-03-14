NWRC students lend a neighbourly hand

Students taking part in North West Regional College’s 12 week Prince’s Trust Team Programme have raised £250 for a new sensory room at Model Primary School.

The participants held a street collection and volunteered at a bag pack at B&M Bargains to raise the funds.

Students on North West Regional College's Princes Trust Training programme present a cheque for �250, and gardening equipment, to Model Primary School principal Michelle Ramsey, and local mum Ann Marie Coyle who is raising money for a sensory unit at the school. Also included are Conor Hassan and Sean Curran, North West Regional College.

The group also received a donation of £250 from Homebase for the Model Primary School Community Garden which included equipment including a wheelbarrow and tools.

The students recently visited the school where they handed over the money to School Principal Michelle Ramsey, and local mum Ann Marie Coyle who has set herself the task of raising the £2,000 needed to fund the unit.

Sean Curran, team leader at NWRC said: “We were delighted to be able to help our neighbours on Northland Road, as the Model PS raises the money for the sensory room.

“This is a very worthwhile cause that all the students enjoyed getting involved with.

“We wish the Model PS all the best as they continue their fundraising.”

Applications are now being taken for the next 12 week Princes Trust programme for young people aged between 16 and 24 which begins on April 16.

The programme is free and allows participants to gain increased confidence, motivation and employability skills.

During the twelve weeks, participants will be involved in a challenging programme that is delivered in a fun and interactive way.

It will also be an opportunity for them to work towards a nationally recognised qualification.

The course is open to young people in Londonderry, Strabane and Limavady.