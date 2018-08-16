Londonderry Further and Higher Education College has limited spaces left

Students urged to attend Clearing events to kickstart their dream careers

A college with more than 100 years of history has a limited number of spaces left for courses starting this September.

North West Regional College (NWRC) is holding clearing events from August 20 to August 28, with limited spaces available on many of its courses.

It offers full and part-time study in a range of vocational and non-vocational areas.

Vincent Klint Yobhel Diola chose to study at NWRC because it gave him a direct path into computing and I.T.

The 18-year-old said he realised A-Levels were not the right path for him when he attended sixth form and had to choose two other subjects alongside I.T.

“The only subject I wanted to do was I.T. but there was this perception that A-Levels were the way to go so I went into sixth form.

“I had to do two other subjects I didn’t like.

“By the end of Year 13 I had an A, C and E, so I was doing well in I.T. but I didn’t want to continue with the other subjects.

“I decided to try North West Regional College because I had heard so much about it and I knew I.T. was popular.

“I did my research and found out that the Level 3 Extended Diploma was the exact equivalent of three A-Levels.

“This meant that I could do what I love and focus on it and still move to university or whatever I want to do next.”

One year in and Vincent said he hasn’t looked back.

“This has been a great year,” he said. “The Level 3 has suited me so much more.

“I also took part in a Career Ready programme which allows students at the college to have work experience.

“College life is very different, it took me a while to get used to not wearing a blazer or uniform, and it was also new that all my classmates were different ages.

“NWRC is great when you are 16 and you want to focus on one subject with a future you are sure about.

“The support at the college is great. I particularly liked Moodle, which is an online resource where students can access videos and recourses relevant to their course.

“College life at NWRC allowed me to become independent.”

Vincent is now about to start year two of a BTEC Level 3 Diploma in computing and I.T.

He is considering progressing to a Higher Level Apprenticeship in Software Engineering with NWRC next year, allowing him to continue his education while earning at the same time.

A limited number of full-time places at NWRC are still available for those who have not yet applied.

Everyone is welcome to attend clearing days on August 23, 24 and 28.

Attendees should take a copy of their exam results.

Demand is high for full-time places, but the college is still accepting applications for the majority of the courses starting in just a few weeks.

Progressing from GCSEs, students can choose a Level 2 course to boost their qualifications, or move directly into a Level 3 Diploma in a career-related area.

This year has seen NWRC students celebrating after achieving top results in the Level 3 Extended Diplomas.

Many of these students are choosing to then move on to university or higher education at NWRC.

Recent years have seen a significant number of Londonderry students choosing higher education at NWRC, with courses now including a range of exciting choices at HND and Foundation Degree level.

With lower tuition fees and more work placement than university options, Higher Education at NWRC is a quality route to gaining employment or progressing graduate level study.

Ethan Kelly has just graduated having completed a Level 3 in Music Technology and a HND in Music Production.

Now a music producer, the 24 year-old is working on a new top secret film production and recently wrote a short film called Over the Black Spot.

In between he has recorded a concert for Celtronic and audio for Ulster Fry/Harp on their advertisements.

“The closest courses similar to the ones provided in NWRC are located in Dublin,” he said.

“It made far more sense to choose the geographically closer course with a more renowned name.

“I can honestly say that without the staff at NWRC I wouldn’t be as successful as I am.

“They have been the best mentors I could ever ask for, and I have to mention lecturers Liam Craig and Michael Poole as both have given me amazing information in regards to professional development and also the opportunity to showcase their teachings with external organizations and even within projects held within the college.

“Without NWRC I wouldn’t be half the music producer I am today.

“The environment was amazingly conducive to being creative and provided the perfect platform to kickstart my career.”

For those with a clear career in mind, NWRC also has a range of new Training for Success options for local school leavers.

These provide them with practical skills and a recognised qualification specialising in a vocational subject such as construction skills or hairdressing and beauty therapy.

Students also receive a weekly training allowance and work placement opportunities as part of their course.

Start with North West Regional College this September and let your learning experience take you anywhere.

Call 028 7127 6000 or visit http://www.nwrc.ac.uk/clearing/ for more details.

For more information go along to the college’s Clearing Day events at either Strand Road, Derry-Londonderry; Main Street Limavady Campus; or Derry Road, Strabane.