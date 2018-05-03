Ebrington’s shared history celebrated through new World War 1 mural

A World War I mural has been created in an area previously blighted by graffiti in Londonderry though a community led project supported by the Housing Executive.

The Housing Executive worked with local people to create a striking image of the Battle of Messines in the Ebrington Centre car park to celebrate their shared history. This involved holding a series of workshops, so people could get a greater understanding of how

soldiers from opposing traditions across the island of Ireland came together during the First World War.

Jackie Barr from the Waterside Forum explained that this will be the first of a number of reimaging projects for the area: “Through this mural we were able to bring people together to explore their shared history and remember the contribution made by soldiers during World War 1.”

Redsidents joined artist Kenny Blair, Nigel Hagan, Jackie Barr and Murial Wallace from the International School for Peace Studies with Eddie Breslin, Housing Executive, to unveil the mural.