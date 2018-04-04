DUP call for parade investigation

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton has called on the PSNI to investigate the Easter parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

During the Easter Commemoration parade petrol bombs were hurled at Police officers who were patrolling the parade.

He said: “This was an unregistered parade and today the scenes coming from the Creggan area have been totally disgraceful.

“People in paramilitary style uniform is wrong and the continued glorification of terrorism is abhorrent.

“Nobody has a desire to see the violence on display today, except for barbaric thugs intent on endangering life and property.

“The PSNI were there to protect the community - people who live in fear at displays and parades such as this one.

“The Police have to be praised for the work they continue to do this weekend, as they uphold the law and thoroughly deal with illegal parades and displays of such a disturbing nature.

Among those that were involved in hurling petrol bombs were young people.

“I hope the actions of all involved are investigated and those responsible feel the full weight of the law.

“The over-riding desire of many is to see events pass off peacefully and without any paramilitary trappings, unfortunately a minority in our communities are intent on creating destruction and fear.

Again the demands of respect and equality from republicans ring hallow when there is little shown to those who uphold the law and work to keep communities safe.

“Those involved should not believe they are above the law.”