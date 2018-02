Here are a few photos from the Londondery Sentinel archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

Outgoing Mayor Cllr Anna Gallagher pictured greeting Mary Dunrose of Staffordshire, the President of the Association of Inner Wheel Clubs of Great Britain and Ireland during her visit to participate in a conference in the city in June 1989. Also included are Doreen McMullen, Myrtle Buchanan, Moya McColgan, Thelma McArthur.

Education Minister Brian Mawhinney with school pupils from Londonderry and Enniskillen in June 1989 at a reception in Stormont with singer Dana. The children helped Dana make a video for her song 'harmony'. Also included are Alison Irvine, Angela Bradley, Nathan Chambers, Stephen Ross, Stephen Bradley, Jenny Maxwell, Susan Craig, Michelle Brown, and Alan McClelland.

Nancy Boggs and Agnes McConnell, founder members of the Presbyterian Women's Association cutting a cake to mark the 40th anniversary of the group in Faughanvale. Also included are May McCarter, Isobel Semple, Mattie Parkhill and Florence Graham in June 1989.

Cathal Curley, manager of Route 66, Campsie pictured with radio presenter Frances Campbell and Mayor Cllr Anna Gallagher in June 1989 beside the Nissan Micra - the star prize in a series of events to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis.

George Hamill (seated centre) President of the Columbcille Debating Society presents the Grant Cup to Frank Shiels, captain of the Foyle Paddlers who defeated the Derry Youth Develoepment Group in the final. Also included Martina O'Neill, Fergal Barr, John Gilmore, Aidan McKinney, Cathal McGowan and Claire O'Kane.