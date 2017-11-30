Double Derry win at Dementia Friendly awards

Millennium Forum theatre, and Roisin Flynn, from Derry, are among the winners of the Northern Ireland Dementia Friendly Awards, held at the Europa Hotel, taking the award for dementia friendly small to medium organisation of the year, and The Millennium Forum Theatre and Conference Centre is a leading dementia friendly arts venue in the North West.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Millennium Forum, said: “We are delighted to receive this award. Since staging our first Dementia Friendly panto show in Dec 2015, we have been working closely with local organisations including Deed, OLT and the Alzheimer’s Society to develop this aspect of our annual programming. As a fully accessible theatre, we believe that everyone should experience a theatrical performance.

Inspiring Individual of the Year, 2017 Roisin Flynn

“We are proud that the Millennium Forum has been leading the way as a Dementia Friendly theatre.

“This award recognises our tireless efforts and commitment to the continuous development of our venue as a leading example of accessible theatre in Ireland and beyond.”

Roisin is a dedicated volunteer for the Foyle area since 2012. She has supported Alzheimer’s Society in a variety of roles including; volunteer Advocate, volunteer at the Foyle Dementia Café, and volunteering at the Carer Support Groups in her local area. In addition, Roisin has also managed to find time to become a Dementia Friendly Community Champion.

Roisin Flynn said: “It’s been a lovely afternoon. I’m very grateful to receive this award. But I am accepting this award on behalf of all the fantastic carers out there that I’ve been dealing with for the last number of years. And it’s to their great strength and dedication they show for their loved ones, the hard work they do, and the journey that they are on.”