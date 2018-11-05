Don’t be lonely this winter

The clocks going back can often signal the loneliest time of the year for older people.

Research conducted earlier this year by Older People North West in the Waterside shows that loneliness has a significant negative impact on mental health and emotional well-being with winter being flagged up as being a particularly difficult time. Older People North West runs a packed schedule of activities at no or low cost. There are gentle exercise programmes such as Tai Chi, Yoga and Ageless Grace, a daily luncheon club , one to one computer tuition, reminiscence and reading group, knitting, crochet and craft and art, three afternoons of line dancing and sequence dancing, a walking group, guitar club and music. For more information drop in to Malvern House, Chapel Road, ring 028 71347478 or email development@olderpeoplenorthwest.org