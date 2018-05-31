DoJ funding for Foyle Search & Rescue

The Department of Justice has awarded funding of over £84,000 to nine voluntary

search and rescue groups in Northern Ireland - including the Londonderry-based Foyle Search and Rescue.

Foyle Search and Rescue will benefit from a £6,000 boost. The funding will go towards the purchase of safety equipment, help with training requirements and also part fund operational and insurance costs.

Department of Justice Permanent Secretary Nick Perry said: “This latest funding award provides direct support to the hundreds of volunteers who tirelessly work to help keep our communities safe.

“Supporting the Maritime Coastguard Agency and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, volunteers provide 24 hour front line support to answer the calls of those in need. While funding supports the purchase of much needed lifesaving equipment, the volunteers take with them our admiration and thanks.”

Nine voluntary groups applied for funding and all will receive support.

North West Mountain Rescue Team and The Community Rescue Service will receive £16,000 each. Mourne Mountain Rescue Team will receive £14,000 and Irish Cave Rescue Organisation will benefit from a £10,000 award.

Lagan Search and Rescue, Lough Neagh Rescue, Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland North and Skywatch Civil Air Patrol share awards totalling £22,400.

When considering applications for funding the department prioritised requests which would impact on front line services and would have the greatest benefit for the public.

The DoJ co-ordinates the Northern Ireland Search and Rescue Practitioners’ Group.