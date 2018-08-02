Developers announce next new phase of Birch Hill in Londonderry

The luxurious development of Birch Hill, Belt Road, in Londonderry is set to release its next phase soon only 12 months after the original launch.

Before that, the developer Braidwater is inviting potential purchasers to register their interest in the highly sought after development, before the new phase is on general release.

The development in the Waterside area is accessible to cityside amenities, Lisnagelvin Shopping Complex, Altnagelvin and the main A6 Belfast road.

The development has proven to be hugely popular to first time buyers and families with only a small number of homes remaining in the initial phases.

To register interest, log onto braidwater.com and click on the Birch Hill development and associated link.

The Birch Hill show homes are open every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8pm and Sunday from 2-4pm.

Contact the agent for more information or for a private viewing: Donnybrook Estate Agents on 028 7137 7979.