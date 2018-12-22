Derry Girls a huge hit with Netflix viewers and reviewers

The reviews are in on Derry Girls from across the world - and both viewers and reviewers love it.

Lisa McGee’s hugely popular sitcom won praise, awards and thousands of viewers when it was broadcast on Channel 4 last year and spread its wings on Friday when it hit Netflix worldwide.

The cast took to their social media to express how excited they were about the move, with Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare, telling how people were watching in America, Canada, Brazil and Japan, among others.

And the reviews following the Netflix launch were every bit as gushing as those on this side of the world,, with the Hollywood Reporter telling how creator Lisa McGee is “top-notch,” and described the show’s “searing one-liners and tonally-perfect ‘90s soundtrack as fantastic as its predominantly female cast.”

Desscribing it as ‘laugh-out-loud hilarious,’ reviewer Robyn Bair adds how the girls’ “episodic humiliations are our comedy gold.”

Decider.com also called Derry Girls one of the “funniest shows” on Netflix all year.

They added how the “jokes fly quickly, but they’re sharp, and some of them reward viewers paying attention.”

Viewers from across the world also took to social media to sing the show’s praise.

Meanwhile. listeners of the Ian Dempsey Show on Today FM this week voted Derry Girls as their favourite TV show of the year.

The show recently filmed its second series, with its transmission date to be confirmed.