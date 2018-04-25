Derry 'explosive snowman' accused contesting charges

Two men charged in connection with a window display with a snowman with a rocket launcher and the caption 'Wishing you an explosive Christmas' will be contesting the matter Derry Magistrate's Court heard today.

William McDonnell (31) from Harvey Street and Joseph Patrick Barr (29) of Sackville Court are charged with the display on October 23 and 24 last year.

At today's sitting the court was told that the file should be ready next month.

A defence solicitor told the court that the matter would be contested and the case was adjourned until May 9 to allow a date to be fixed for trial.

Both men were released on continuing bail.