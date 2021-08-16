Northern Ireland soldiers who were killed while serving in Afghanistan

The 2009 funeral of Lance Corporal Nigel Moffet who was killed in Afghanistan while serving with the Light Dragoons Regiment

In alphabetical order of surname they were:

Ranger David Dalzell, 20, from 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment, was killed on February 4, 2011 in Helmand province when he was accidentally shot by a colleague unloading a weapon.

David, from Bangor, Co Down, joined The Royal Irish Regiment in July 2010.

Ranger David Dalzell, 20, from 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment, was killed on February 4 2011 as a result of an "operational accident" in Helmand province. He joined The Royal Irish Regiment in July 2010.

Corporal Channing Day, from Comber, was a combat medic with 3 Medical Regiment.

She was shot dead in Helmand province on October 24, 2012 by an off duty Afghan policeman as she was on her way to teach first aid to local police officers.

Channing had played football for Northern Ireland at youth level and was an NI gymnast champion.

Captain Mark Hale, 42, from the Rifles Regiment, was killed while trying to carry a wounded comrade to safety on August 13, 2009.

Channing Day was a combat medic with 3 Medical Regiment.

He had been living in Northern Ireland with his wife, Brenda, who went on to pursue a career in politics.

Ranger Aaron McCormick, 22, from Macosquin in Co Londonderry, of The Royal Irish Regiment had been helping to clear an area of improvised explosive devices during a security patrol in Nad ‘Ali when he was killed in an explosion on November 14, 2010.

Royal Irish Lance Corporal Stephen McKee, 27, from Banbridge, was killed when his vehicle hit an IED on March 9, 2011.

His younger brother Michael was with him at the time of his death.

Capt (Mark) Hale, 42, Mark Hale, 42, from the Rifles Regiment had been living in Northern Ireland with his wife, Brenda.

Lance Corporal Nigel Moffett, 29, was a member of the Light Dragoons, an armoured unit specialising in reconnaissance.

The east Belfast man was killed on May 30, 2009 when his vehicle was blown up by a landmine.

Captain David Patton from Aghadowey in Co Londonderry was a member of the Parachute Regiment.

The 38-year-old was killed on June 27, 2006, in a gun battle during which his unit were trying to capture Taliban members.

Aaron McCormick, 22, from Co Londonderry, of The Royal Irish Regiment had been helping to clear an area of improvised explosive devices during a security patrol in Nad 'Ali when he was killed in an explosion on November 14, 2010

Lieutenant Neal Turkington from Craigavon was one of three soldiers killed by a rogue Afghan soldier who fired a rocket-propelled grenade into a command centre in Helmand on July 13, 2010.

The 26-year-old was an officer with the Royal Gurkha Rifles.

Stephen Walker, 42, from Lisburn, was a corporal with the Royal Marines.

He died in a bomb blast as he took part in a patrol alongside members of the Afghanistan National Army near Patrol Base Almas, in Sangin, Helmand province on May 21, 2010.

Royal Irish Lance Corporal Stephen Mckee, 27, from Banbridge, was killed when his vehicle hit an IED on March 9, 2011

Lance Corporal Nigel Moffett was killed while on operations in Musa Qala in Helmand province

Captain David Patton from Aghadowey in Co Londonderry was a member of the Parachute Regiment

Lieutenant Neal Turkington from Craigavon was one of three soldiers killed by a rogue Afghan soldier who fired a rocket-propelled grenade into a command centre