Darryl Gurney: I won’t miss the darts walk-on girls

In order for darts to be taken seriously as a sport the walk-on girls needed to go.

I was late to the oche as a darts fan, but in my 30s I was won over by a game which has skill, colour and drama.

Daryl Gurney

Due to a busy Christmas schedule I missed the recent World Championships – darts’ showpiece event. Lamenting what had passed me by, I yearned for nine-dart finishes, bulls eye checkouts, nail-biting scraps all the way to the ‘madhouse’ (double one finish).

I also missed the crowd shots of fans letting their hair down – usually in fancy dress.

Not for a second did I consider the walk-on girls.

In attempting to introduce some extra razzle dazzle, I found they detracted from a sport that’s struggled to convince the masses it is more than just a pub pastime.

I think darts’ Achilles heel is that often the party going on away from the dartboard deflects from the talents of those throwing darts at it.

The PDC’s decision to remove the walk-on girls shifts extra focus onto the players and, even more simply, quietens cries of sexism and misogyny.