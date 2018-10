The male cyclist who sustained serious injuries in a collision in Dunmurry at the weekend has died.

A PSNI spokesman said he passed away today in hospital.

He has been named as 45-year-old Timmy Little from the Limavady area.

He was struck by a car on the Glenside Road shortly before 8.30am on Sunday 14 October.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and would encourage witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101.