Curtain up on The Merry Widow

Put on your best bib and tucker, dust off your top hat, gloves, tiara and fan - the Merry Widow is coming to town!

Following the exciting debut production of Carmen last year, Foyle Opera have set a course for the embassy of Pontevedro in Paris and Franz Lehar’s comic operetta, The Merry Widow.

Foyle Opera’s new production (sung in English, with spoken dialogue) will bring an international team to the Millennium Forum, led by artistic director, the Irish soprano Ann Jennings, featuring the orchestra of Foyle Opera under the baton of French conductor Franck Chastrusse Colombier, and the chorus and dancers of Foyle Opera under the direction of Paris-based director-choreographer Jochen Sautter.

The production runs on August 3 and 4 in the Millennium Forum. Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk