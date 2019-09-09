Young people throw petrol bombs and missiles at PSNI

Young people have been throwing missiles and petrol bombs at police in the Creggan area of Londonderry tonight.

About 8pm, police issued a statement saying several petrol bombs had been thrown at their Land Rovers.

“We are liaising with community representatives to prevent further escalation,” police said on social media. “This policing operation is about making sure our community is safe. Please support us as we work as quickly as we can to make the area safe.”

Two hours previously police reported seeing a build-up of young people in the vicinity of our policing operation.

“To prevent anyone getting drawn into disorder we are asking parents to come bring their children home,” police said on social media.

The police actions came after the discovery of a suspicious object in the area of Creggan Heights. Several homes were evacuated. The Corn Beef Tin, Central Drive, was opened as a rest centre.

Rathmore Roundabout to Fanad Drive was closed and diversions were in place.

On Saturday District Commander Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said the New IRA was responsible for a mortar device discovered outside homes in Church View Close in Strabane on Saturday morning.