Woman hospitalised after hit-and-run

A woman was hospitalised after she was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Londonderry.

Police are investigating the hit and run road traffic collision which occurred on the Racecourse Road (close to the junction of St Brigid’s Avenue) on February 2.

At approximately 6.55pm a female pedestrian was crossing the road when she was struck by a dark coloured 4 x 4 sized vehicle.

The woman attended hospital for treatment to her injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Constable McKeeman appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 89 03/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.