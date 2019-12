Detectives have arrested a 27-year-old woman after a man was stabbed at a house in St Brechans Park in Londonderry shortly before 1am this morning (Sunday).

The 22-year-old victim sustained wounds to his shoulder and is being treated in hospital for his injuries which, at this time, are not thought to be life threatening.

The arrested woman remains in custody this morning.

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to contact Strand Road CID on 101, quoting reference 115 22/12/19.