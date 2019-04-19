Video: Gregory Campbell reacts to murder of Lyra McKee

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has said the cruel tactics of those who murdered Lyra McKee in Creggan last night have never worked and never will be permitted to.

Mr. Campbell was among those who signed a Book of Condolence in the Guildhall before attending a peace vigil in Creggan this afternoon.

Lyra McKee

