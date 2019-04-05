Three to stand trial over Karol Kelly murder in Londonderry

Three men have been ordered to stand trial accused of the murder of Londonderry man Karol Kelly.

The 35-year-old was stabbed to death following an assault at a house party in Grafton Street in the Rosemount area of the city on March 4 last year.

Michael Dunlop (18), of Fern Park in the Galliagh area, appeared first in the dock of Belfast Crown Court separate from his two co-accused.

Defence counsel Fiona Doherty QC told Mr Justice Colton that the teenager was being arraigned separately from the other defendants in the case “for a number of reasons’’.

He pleaded not guilty to Mr Kelly’s murder and also denied inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on the father-of-five.

Dunlop further pleaded not guilty to a third charge of “doing an act to pervert the course of justice’’ by disposing of knives.

Brothers Gary Anderson (22) and Sean Anderson (20), whose addresses are given on court papers as c/o of Hydebank Wood Young Offenders Centre, later appeared at the same court for their arraignment hearing.

Both denied a charge of murdering Mr Kelly.

All three defendants were remanded back into custody to await the start of their trial in September this year.

The jury trial is expected to last up to three weeks.