Suspicious approach by man in green-and-white striped top

A man wearing a green-and-white striped football top who made rude comments to two young girls before driving away in a dark coloured car a fortnight ago is being sought by police.

Police are appealing for information following a report of a suspicious approach in Springhill Park in the Head of the Town area of Strabane on August 3.

Constable Wilders said: "Sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., it was reported that a male approached two young girls in the area and made rude comments to them before making off in a dark coloured car.

"The male is described as being in his mid to late teens with blonde hair, wearing a green-and-white striped football top, grey shorts and was carrying a rucksack.”

"Anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area are asked to contact police in Strabane quoting reference number 621 4/8/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”