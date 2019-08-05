Suspected firearm sparks N.I. security alert - police erect cordons on major roads

The P.S.N.I. is at the scene of a security alert involving a suspected firearm.

The security alert was sparked when P.S.N.I. received reports that a suspected firearm had been found in the Northland Road area of Londonderry at approximately 1:15pm on Monday.

There is limited access to some major roads because of the security alert.

"A number of cordons are in place on the Branch Road at Buncrana Roundabout, Cosqhuin Road, Aileach Road and O’Naullian Crescent," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.



Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter said the prioroty of his officers was the safety of the local community.

“An examination of the object is underway, police have taken steps to ensure the safety of the public and we thank them for their patience at this time.”