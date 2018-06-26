Stinger brings fleeing vehicle to a halt

The PSNI brought a fleeing car to a halt on a winding, picturesque country lane with a ‘stinger’ device to puncture the vehicle’s tyres.

The pursuit happened at the Bishop’s Road near Limavady, an area of outstanding natural beauty which leads to the iconic Mussendun Temple.

In an update posted on social media on Sunday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Roads Policing have just successfully resolved a vehicle which failed to stop by deploying a Stinger on Bishops Road.

“Down to their awesome training they managed the pursuit safely and with some assistance from Inspector P and the controller from #psnicmc the vehicle was stopped, minus the air in its tyres.”