Seven men arrested by PSNI investigating rape allegation

The PSNI has arrested seven men in connection with an allegation of rape at the weekend.

The alleged rape is said to have occurred in a property in Londonderry city centre.

The rape is alleged to have occurred on Sunday morning.

Detectives from the PSNI Public Protection Branch confirmed on Wednesday morning that they have launched an investigation after receiving a report of an alleged rape of a woman on Sunday February 23.

The seven men are aged between 18 and 20 years-old.

All seven men were arrested but were released on bail pending further enquiries.

There are no further details at this time.