Security alerts: Two have now ended, but two still ongoing

Two security alerts in Londonderry have now ended, police have said. But two others in the city are still ongoing.

A number of people were evacuated from their homes and roads were closed due to a series of alerts at Strand Road, Iniscarn Road in Creggan, Harty Court in Ballymagroarty and Moss Park in Galliagh earlier today.

Strand Road PSNI Station, Londonderry. Pic by Google

Police say the security alerts on Insicarn Road and in Harty Court have now ended.



Suspicious objects discovered in both areas have been examined by ATO, who declared them to be "non-viable devices".

They have now been removed for further examination.



The two other alerts, on Strand Road and in Moss Park, remain ongoing at this time, a PSNI spokesperson said.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alerts and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Police have confirmed that they are not investigating any link between the security alerts and the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the city on Thursday night.