Reports of two sexual assaults: Police appeal for young women to come forward

Detectives investigating reports of two separate sexual assaults outside a music festival in Londonderry have appealed for the alleged victims to contact them.

The PSNI's Public Protection Branch made the appeal following reports that two young women may have been sexually assaulted in separate incidents outside the event in the area of Ebrington Square during the early hours of Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Olphert said: “It’s understood that two women made individual disclosures to staff but both left the area before police could be informed.

"We are appealing to these young women to please get in touch with us. We would also encourage any other person who may have information that could be useful to police to make contact with us.

"Officers can be reached by calling 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously using the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”