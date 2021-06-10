PSNI make nine arrests after drugs raids linked to INLA

INLA volunteers fire a volley of shots in south Londonderry in 2015

The eight men and one woman, aged between 27 and 42, were arrested in the Londonderry and Limavady areas yesterday and Wednesday.

The woman has been released on street bail and all eight men are in custody.

During the two-day operation police conducted eight searches and seized a significant quantity of cannabis, suspected class A controlled drugs, other drugs paraphernalia and a substantial quantity of euros.

Working in partnership with the operation, Gardaí conducted seven searches of properties in Kerrykeel and Buncrana in Co Donegal, and in Finglas Co Dublin on Wednesday, where they seized a number of electronic devices.

PSNI Det Chief Supt John McVea, head of Criminal Investigation Branch, said the INLA in the North West is involved in all forms of criminality including drug dealing.

He added: “They do not care about the harm and devastation they cause, all they want is to make money by whatever means they can. They prey on the most vulnerable in our communities, using fear and intimidation, callously exploiting peoples’ vulnerabilities in the most despicable ways possible. The money they take from people who may be struggling financially, is used to line their own pockets and feed their own greedy needs.

“They use violence indiscriminately to control the community, stopping people giving information to police, leaving them free to exploit ordinary people in the areas where they operate.”

Garda Superintendent Goretti Sheridan said background work on the operation with the PSNI has been ongoing since last summer.

“This is a borderless crime and is imperative we in An Garda Síochána work closely with our colleagues in the PSNI in order to combat the sale and supply of controlled drugs which are devastating our communities,” he said.

“The INLA, like other gangs involved in drug dealing, are making huge profits and benefiting from this illegal activity.”

Mr McVea added that they are “working hard to disband this organised criminal group” and appealed for information on drugs and criminality on tel 101, via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ on Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

