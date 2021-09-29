PSNI make appeal on hit and run incident

The incident was reported to police just after 1.15pm on Saturday, August 7. The hit and run road traffic collision took place in the John Street area of the city, involving a grey 520D BMW and a grey Volkswagen Golf.

Sergeant Hughes said: “We are keen to speak to the driver of the Golf as we believe they may be able to help with our enquiries. I know that some time has passed since the incident, however, I would ask people to cast their minds back to Saturday, August 7. “Were you in the area at the time and saw something which may help with the investigation?