Probe into criminal activities of INLA: Police make two arrests

Detectives investigating the activities of the INLA arrested two men in the Strabane area earlier today.

Officers from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch detained the men, 44 and 46, on suspicion of blackmail, membership of a proscribed organisation and drugs offences.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said: “The two men, aged 44 and 46, were arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, on suspicion of a number of offences including blackmail, membership of a proscribed organisation and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

“Both men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave in Belfast where they are assisting us with our enquiries.”