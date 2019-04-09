Police hail young Londonderry boy a ‘hero’ after he comes to the aid of teenage girl

Police in Londonderry have praised a boy who stepped in to prevent a teenage girl from becoming the victim of a “potentially serious and harrowing crime.”

PSNI Foyle posted a picture of Tiernan McCready on its Facebook page along with details of his heroic actions.

The post with the picture said: “This is what a hero looks like.

“Last week in the Bogside he saw three males grab an 18-year-old girl and try to get her in their van.

“Most adults would be paralysed in shock, confusion or fear and fail to act till it was too late. Tiernan reacted instantly and shouted at the males and led the girl away to safety. He then told his mum who rang Police.”

The post added: “This could have been the start of a potentially serious and harrowing crime. That girl could have been my child, my sister, your child, your family member.

“The Bogside, Brandywell and The Fountain Neighbourhood Team presented Tiernan with a PSNI Badge of Honour (and some Malteasers). But this doesn’t go anywhere near to paying off the debt our community owes this boy. Our youngsters often get a bad rep but remember the vast majority are brave and big hearted just like Tiernan.”