Police appeal for information over Limavady burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in the Rathbeg Crescent area of Limavaday on Tuesday, February 6.

Constable Gillan said “Entry was forced via the rear of the property at some point between 12:00 am and 7:00 am and it was ransacked before items including a washing machine and cooker were stolen from it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 305 06/02/18.

Or, alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”