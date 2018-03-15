Paramilitary Crime Task Force seizes INLA evidence in Londonderry raids

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force conducted a number of planned searches in the Londonderry area onWednesday, 14 March in relation to ongoing INLA activity.

A number of items were seized, including a number of electronic devices.

Detective Inspector Lynne Knox said: “We are committed to protecting communities across Northern Ireland. Many areas face challenges from organised criminal gangs with paramilitary connections.

“Those who are involved in this type of criminality do not represent the interests of the community. We will continue to target all paramilitary groups and disrupt their illegal activities which only serve to blight the communities they operate in. These people prey on the most vulnerable members of their communities and try to control them by using fear and violence.

“Information from members of the public is absolutely vital in tackling serious crime and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“I understand that people feel afraid to speak out against these paramilitaries, but police need information from local people – as we will act on information we receive. It may not always be visible and immediate but please be assured that every piece of information is assessed and acted on.”