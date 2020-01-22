NI man (60s) punched in face, robbed and hospitalised by man wearing 'Coca Cola' hat

A man in his sixties is currently receiving hospital treatment after he was punched in the face by a street robber who stole the man's mobile telephone and rucksack.

The alleged robbery occurred on John Street in Londonderry in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

John Street, Londonderry. (Photo: Google Maps)

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin described the incident as a "nasty attack".

"We received a report just after 1:30am that a man had been robbed and injured as he walked along John Street.

"It was reported the victim, aged in his 60s, was confronted by the suspect who demanded he hand over his wallet and phone before he punched him in the face.

"The victim had his rucksack and mobile phone stolen.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment of his facial injuries.



"We have since arrested a man, aged 30 years old, on suspicion of offences, including robbery, and he remains in custody this morning."



Detective Sergeant McLaughlin continued: "This was a nasty attack and our investigation is underway to identify the perpetrator.



"I want to appeal to anyone who was on John Street at around 1:30am this morning and who may have witnessed the incident to contact us.

"Or, if anyone believes they saw the suspect I would ask them to call us.

"The suspect is described as having spoken with a local accent, approximately 6'2'' tall and with short dark hair and wore a red and white wool hat with what was reported as having a 'Coca Cola' motif on it.



"If you have information call our detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, and quote reference number 67 of 22/01/20 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

