N.I. man beaten by masked gang armed with iron bars

A man was hospitalised on Tuesday after he was assaulted in a property in a Northern Ireland housing estate by a gang of masked men armed with iron bars.

The P.S.N.I. received a report of an aggravated burglary in the Creggan Heights area of Londonderry at 10:40pm.

The police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the men entering or leaving the house to contact the P.S.N.I. immediately.

“We received a report just after 10:40pm that a number of masked men armed with iron bars entered a property in Creggan Heights and assaulted a male occupant who sustained a facial injury.

"It was reported the masked intruders then fled on foot in the direction of Rinmore Drive.

"The victim, aged in his thirties, made his way to hospital for treatment.

"Two women and a second male in the house at the time of the incident were not injured, however, this must have been a frightening ordeal for the victim and the occupants of the house."

D.I. Winters added: "Our enquiries are ongoing, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Creggan Heights area prior to, or around the time the incident was reported to us and saw a number of males in the area acting suspiciously, or anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to call detectives at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1482 of 09/04/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."