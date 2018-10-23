Mysterious NI crime fighter labelled 'superhero' by police

The PSNI has labelled a member of the public a "spirited crime fighter" and a "superhero" after the individual helped to get drugs worth £4,000 off the streets of Northern Ireland.

The PSNI in Foyle published a post on social media after recovering suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £4,000 from a RAPID drug disposal bin in Northside Shopping Centre in Londonderry.

The drugs recovered from the RAPID drug disposal bin in Londonderry.

"Who would believe it, but within Ballyarnett area and walking among us is our very own superhero?," wrote the PSNI.

"I kid you not and if he/she keeps going at this rate they are going to put us (PSNI) out of business.

"So the new RAPID drug drop safes have only recently been installed in Shantallow and at our first collection in the Northside Village Centre, a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was located and seized. These drugs have an estimated street value of £4000," they added.

The PSNI went on to describe the person responsible for disposing of the suspected drug as a "spirited crime-fighter" and they encouraged people within the community to suggest possible name for the local "superhero".

"Given the nature of the initiative we believe a public spirited crime-fighter has recovered the drugs and binned them in this manner.

"Like all the best super heroes their identity will remain anonymous. We will destroy the drugs ASAP and no further action will be taken. This will be in keeping with the spirit of the scheme."

The identity of the individual responsible remains a mystery and joked about how the "superhero" could be standing right beside us and we would not know.

"Is it a bird, is it a plain no it's ???. If you have a good name for our local Shantallow Crime Fighter let us know. You never know when he/she will strike again.

"So when you are doing your shopping or getting your hair cut in Northside today remember Batman or Wolverine could be by your side.

"Finally to our favourite caped crusader from all your deputies at Ballyarnett NPT, Thank you.

"Heroes are made by the paths they choose, not the powers they are blessed with," added the PSNI.